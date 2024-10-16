Short Interest in Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Increases By 11.4%

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

