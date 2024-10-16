Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Declines By 14.4%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, hitting $258.75. 98,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,583. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $47,725,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

