Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Rises By 15.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 3,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

