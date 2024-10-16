Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Increases By 15.9%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
