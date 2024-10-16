Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Decreases By 17.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

