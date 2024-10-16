Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Grows By 18.0%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 24,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $522.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

