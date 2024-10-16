Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Drops By 16.4%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 63,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.