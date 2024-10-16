Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Declines By 9.8%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 248,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Montana Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AIRJ opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montana Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Montana Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montana Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

