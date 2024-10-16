Sidoti Csr Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

