Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
