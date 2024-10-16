Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.42.

Read Our Latest Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.