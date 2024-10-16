Singapore Exchange Limited (SPXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9931 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $143.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38.
About Singapore Exchange
