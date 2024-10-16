Slate Retail REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SGR)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$70.90 million for the quarter.

