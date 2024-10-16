Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.78. 1,809,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,861,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
View Our Latest Analysis on SNAP
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Snap
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 587.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,591,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 74.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.