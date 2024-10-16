Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,112.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 8,472,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,643. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,290.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 273,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

