S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $528.04 and last traded at $527.49, with a volume of 351600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $522.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

