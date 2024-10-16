SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 81402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

