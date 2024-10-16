SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,572. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $177.98 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

