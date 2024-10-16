SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after acquiring an additional 721,830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 463,707 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,972,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,210.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 220,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 218,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.