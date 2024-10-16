SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.33 and last traded at $89.33, with a volume of 15070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

