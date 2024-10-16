SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

