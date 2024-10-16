SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.28. The company had a trading volume of 229,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,698. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $584.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.