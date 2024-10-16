Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.00. 779,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 729,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPHR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.