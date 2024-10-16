Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 28479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 968,835 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 518,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 502,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

