Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $115.13, with a volume of 31244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,673.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.