Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,645,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Yum China by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yum China by 171.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 1,307,574 shares during the period. Finally, Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

