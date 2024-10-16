Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $388.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $392.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

