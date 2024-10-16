Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 284 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $392.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

