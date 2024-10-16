Stage Harbor Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,146 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $108.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

