Stage Harbor Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 15.9% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.