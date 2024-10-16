Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$123.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Insiders have acquired 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TSE:STN opened at C$114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$82.50 and a twelve month high of C$122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.33.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

