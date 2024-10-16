State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

Shares of STT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,466,000 after purchasing an additional 259,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

