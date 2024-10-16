Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STEM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stem Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.