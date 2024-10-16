Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stem Price Performance
Stem stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.