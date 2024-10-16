StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.0 %

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $209.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

