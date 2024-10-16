StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -12.62%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

