StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STNE. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNE
StoneCo Stock Down 2.4 %
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.