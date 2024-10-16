Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Stratasys makes up approximately 6.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Stratasys by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after buying an additional 918,703 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 642,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 116,912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $521.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.19. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

