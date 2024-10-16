Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $428,000.

VWOB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 190,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

