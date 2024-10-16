Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,652. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

