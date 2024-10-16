Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 518 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

