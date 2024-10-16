Sunpointe LLC Acquires Shares of 2,669 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. 1,614,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,277. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.