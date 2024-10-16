Sunpointe LLC Acquires Shares of 6,965 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BITB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 162,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.