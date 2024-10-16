Sunpointe LLC Invests $491,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in PACCAR by 3.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,853. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

