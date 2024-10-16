Sunpointe LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.18. 9,091,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,605,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

