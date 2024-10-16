Sunpointe LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 277,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,164. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

