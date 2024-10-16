Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Financial Contrast

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $15.71 million 6.76 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Rexford Industrial Realty $867.49 million 11.99 $238.02 million $1.09 43.81

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 153.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sunrise Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rexford Industrial Realty 1 4 5 0 2.40

Sunrise Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Rexford Industrial Realty 30.71% 3.31% 2.30%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 371 properties with approximately 45.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.