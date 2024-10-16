Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.58. 13,320,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 81,361,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 target price (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

