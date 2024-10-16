Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.22. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 21,691 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

