Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.61% of SS&C Technologies worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

