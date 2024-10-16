Swedbank AB Buys 58,900 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Corpay worth $58,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Corpay Trading Up 1.1 %

CPAY stock opened at $342.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $343.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.