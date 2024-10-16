Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 700,000 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,321,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
ELF opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
e.l.f. Beauty Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.