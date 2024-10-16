Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 700,000 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.